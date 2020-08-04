Apple considering TikTok purchase, report Axios and others

State of play: Apple spokesperson tells Axios that there are no discussions about buying TikTok and the company isn't interested.

As we report in Axios Pro Rata today, Apple has expressed serious interest in buying TikTok. https://t.co/M0tmyoONui

Apple is reportedly looking to purchase TikTok, though the company denies it.

Upgrade your WFH experience by adding an extra monitor to your laptop Even after months of working from home, you’d be forgiven for thinking the whole experience still doesn’t quite feel…well, normal. In addition to all the obvious environmental changes of handling your 9 to 5 from your den or dining room table, the technological aids you didn’t realize you loved back at the office probably don’t […] READ THE REST

This training in SEO and social media could make all the difference in your marketing efforts Running a small business drops a lot on to the plate of just one person. And between juggling a dozen tasks that need to get handled daily, it’s no surprise that there are a dozen more equally vital tasks that can just as easily go overlooked. While posting to social channels and making web posts […] READ THE REST