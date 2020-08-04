/ Xeni Jardin / 7:47 am Tue Aug 4, 2020

Apple considering TikTok purchase, report Axios and others

Multiple news outlets citing multiple sources report TikTok rumor, but Apple denies

Apple is reportedly looking to purchase TikTok, though the company denies it.

From Axios' Dan Primack:

Cupertino says nope, Primack adds:

State of play: Apple spokesperson tells Axios that there are no discussions about buying TikTok and the company isn't interested.

Other outlets have been reporting the same rumor.

Microsoft says it has Trump's permission to buy Tik Tok

China will not accept 'theft' of TikTok by Trump and the U.S, reports state-run China Daily