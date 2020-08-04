Doctors diagnose cancer in dinosaur

Paleontologists initially thought the bone’s strange shape was due to a fracture that hadn’t healed cleanly. But a new study , published today in The Lancet Oncology, compares the internal structure of the fossil (above) with a bone tumor from a human patient to seek a diagnosis. The conclusion: The dinosaur suffered from osteosarcoma, a cancer that, in humans, primarily attacks teens and young adults. The disease causes tumors of immature bone tissue, frequently in the long bones of the leg.

