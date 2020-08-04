Man thought to have been murdered, found 5 years later living in the woods

Five years ago, Ricardas Puisys, then 35, didn't show up for his job at a fruit and vegetable producer in Cambridgeshire, England. He was never seen again. Police suspected Puisys had been murdered but what actually happened was a "complete mystery," they said. Yesterday though, police announced they had found Puisys hiding in a dense forest near the town of Wisbech.

"Following a search of wooded area in Harecroft Road, Ricardas was eventually found living in undergrowth, very well concealed after having deliberately hidden and having not spoken with anyone for some time," Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall said in a statement.

"We now believe Ricardas made the decision to run away as he had been a victim of crime, having previously been subject to exploitation."

From CNN: