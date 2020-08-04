Man thought to have been murdered, found 5 years later living in the woods

Five years ago, Ricardas Puisys, then 35, didn't show up for his job at a fruit and vegetable producer in Cambridgeshire, England. He was never seen again. Police suspected Puisys had been murdered but what actually happened was a "complete mystery," they said. Yesterday though, police announced they had found Puisys hiding in a dense forest near the town of Wisbech.
"Following a search of wooded area in Harecroft Road, Ricardas was eventually found living in undergrowth, very well concealed after having deliberately hidden and having not spoken with anyone for some time," Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall said in a statement.
"We now believe Ricardas made the decision to run away as he had been a victim of crime, having previously been subject to exploitation."
From CNN:
In December last year, Cambridgeshire Constabulary issued an update to say that they had received reports of sightings of Puisys, two weeks after a fresh appeal was launched.
In last year's update, they said that the investigation had changed direction after a Facebook account was set up in the missing man's name with images that they believed to be of him.
Hall said: "A team of investigators worked tirelessly following up a number of inquiries, none leading to the discovery of Ricardas. That was until we received information that Ricardas may have been alive and still in the Wisbech area."
Someone left a package of gold bars worth $190,000 on a Swiss Federal Railways train on its from St Gallen to Lucerne. Authorities have spent nine months trying to find the rightful owner to no avail. Now, the public prosecutors office is seeking the public’s help in finding the absent-minded individual who left them behind. […]
Last weekend, the Schantz family was on a drive in Caroline County, Virgina when the car in front of them swerved to avoid a bag in the middle of the road. The Schantzes stopped to pick up the bag and noticed another in a nearby ditch. Assuming the bags were garbage, they tossed them in […]
Have you ever wanted to find a book, but you don’t know the title? This video and article from Make Use Of has some ideas that could help. Suggestions include using Google Book Search, BookFinder, WorldCat, The Library of Congress, and Ask a Librarian. Image: Jumpstory/CC0
Even after months of working from home, you’d be forgiven for thinking the whole experience still doesn’t quite feel…well, normal. In addition to all the obvious environmental changes of handling your 9 to 5 from your den or dining room table, the technological aids you didn’t realize you loved back at the office probably don’t […]
Running a small business drops a lot on to the plate of just one person. And between juggling a dozen tasks that need to get handled daily, it’s no surprise that there are a dozen more equally vital tasks that can just as easily go overlooked. While posting to social channels and making web posts […]
The importance of reading is well documented. About half of America’s unemployed between 16 and 21 years old are functionally illiterate. And there’s an almost direct line between how much you read and your earning potential, with the richest Americans three times more likely to read than those with a household income below $30,000. However, […]