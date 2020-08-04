Shut in Sounds: The Tossers—No Loot, No Booze, No Fun

I haven't had a proper drink since last year, for medical reasons. I can't think of anything worth buying in a store that's worth dying for. Once in constant motion, the pandemic has seen my feet nailed to the floor.
No loot. No Booze. No fun.
A few months ago, I posted the video for Donald Fagen’s 1982 now-classic track, “New Frontier.” At the time, I said that I couldn’t get this tune out of my head. It hasn’t left. Here is a group of quarantined musicians doing a wonderful cover of it. [H/t Steve Silberman] Image: YouTube
A couple of days ago, Thomas Dolby posted this video to Twitter and YouTube of a track called “Corona and the Pirate Twins,” a spoof of his 1982 hit, “Europa and the Pirate Twins.” The song is credited to Dolby Kids. Thomas included the following note: “This is what my mischievous offspring have been getting […]
