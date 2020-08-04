/ Seamus Bellamy / 6:45 am Tue Aug 4, 2020

Shut in Sounds: The Tossers—No Loot, No Booze, No Fun

I haven't had a proper drink since last year, for medical reasons. I can't think of anything worth buying in a store that's worth dying for. Once in constant motion, the pandemic has seen my feet nailed to the floor.

No loot. No Booze. No fun.

