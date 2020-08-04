The view from inside a car tire while driving

Warped Perception managed to mount a small videocamera inside a car tire, fill it up with air, and go for a spin. The view is not unlike what you might see on screen during a colonoscopy. Is that a polyp or a nail?
TheBackyardScientist built out a 200 watt laser and mounted it on the roof of his car. In his YouTube description, he wrote three paragraphs about why this experiment did not endanger any airplanes. Previously, he built a handheld 40 watt laser blaster:
One of, if not THE, cutest cars of all time is the Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite. This one looks ready for some paint. Bring A Trailer: This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite is finished in white over a red interior and is powered by a 948cc inline-four paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The car is said to […]
Ford is testing new software for its Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles that heats the vehicle’s interior to 133 degrees for 15 minutes to kill COVID-19. Ideally, this happens when nobody is inside the car. The new disinfecting technique–not unlike a kitchen oven’s “self cleaning” feature–is based on research conducted with the Ohio State University Department […]
