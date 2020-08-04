/ David Pescovitz / 6:38 am Tue Aug 4, 2020

The view from inside a car tire while driving

Warped Perception managed to mount a small videocamera inside a car tire, fill it up with air, and go for a spin. The view is not unlike what you might see on screen during a colonoscopy. Is that a polyp or a nail?

Don't miss the ending when the tire is deflated.