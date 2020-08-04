/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 3:28 pm Tue Aug 4, 2020

There are huge polka dots all over Portland's Pioneer Square

Portland's Pioneer Square is now covered in giant vinyl polka dots, thanks to my pal Bill Will. The large-scale installation is titled "Polka Dot Courthouse Square" and encourages safe distancing while gathering in the square, aka "Portland's living room."

Polka Dot Courthouse Square is a series of colorful, 12-foot, vinyl “dots” adhered to the red brick surface of the Square. These dots, spaced 10-feet apart within a structured grid, not only “decorate” our beloved Portland Living Room carpet, but also “set the stage” for performances by a diverse range of Portland artists, musicians, writers, singers, dancers and market vendors – while also welcoming the un-choreographed, open space behaviors of Portland’s citizens and visitors. These performances will be captured through still photography and video then promoted collaboratively with installation partners. In a fascinating double entendre, this art installation not only establishes the safe distancing required for public gathering but also encourages activation by others. It creates a wonderful comment on the push me/pull you aspect of the mandated distancing.

POLKA DOT COURTHOUSE SQUARE Photo by @pdxdrone25 Livestream (too bright mid day): www.kgw.com/live-cameras #polkadotcourthousesquare #pioneercourthousesquare #thesquarepdx #billwillstudio #socialdistancing #installationart

You can see the colorful circles on the square on this live cam (not visible in the mid-day sun).

images via Bill Will