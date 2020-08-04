This soulful song won NPR's 2020 Tiny Desk Contest: 'Green Tea Ice Cream' by Linda Diaz

Diaz is a singer and songwriter from New York City, and her winning entry, "Green Tea Ice Cream," has a powerful message and euphoric sound. To me, Diaz's song is about slowing down and trying to find moments to enjoy life. Hearing her sing the line, "you should be living out your dreams / but you're tearing at the seams" seemed particularly poignant this year as we're all struggling to find balance in our lives.
Diaz's compelling entry and captivating stage presence left a mark on our other judges, too. "Linda stood out in a crop of thousands of talented musicians, but I knew early on that she was the one to beat," Tiny Desk producer and Contest judge Bobby Carter said. "Her tone, her message and the band's overall musical presentation were simply undeniable." Carter was so impressed with Diaz's entry early on that he interviewed her in the very first episode of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf.
Judges Tarik Moody of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Tiny Desk alumna Gina Chavez agreed that we all needed Diaz's entry this year. "It was meditative and reminded me to take care of myself during this craziness that is 2020," Moody said. Chavez added, "If harmonies are medicine, then Linda Diaz is a salve for the soul."
This song is about finding and honoring your passions/peace in a society that values you based on your productivity. Making music with my friends is one of the most fulfilling things in my life and I am so grateful to be able to do so! I hope this song can help you find some peace today
This song and video crossed my transom last week and it’s been haunting me ever since. Lee Hazelwood allegedly wrote this song (and others) at the request of Frank Sinatra in an effort to help boost daughter Nancy’s career and send it in new directions. The video and duet with Hazelwood and Sinatra premiered on […]
Trombonist Martyn Stroud offers this humble disclaimer on his rousing watering-can rendition of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” “This is not an art form. It’s not even going to be accurate, but it is good fun.” That striped yellow-and-black shirt he’s wearing is a nice touch. (Neatorama, ClassicFM) screengrab via Martyn Stroud/Facebook
Portland’s Pioneer Square is now covered in giant vinyl polka dots, thanks to my pal Bill Will. The large-scale installation is titled “Polka Dot Courthouse Square” and encourages safe distancing while gathering in the square, aka “Portland’s living room.” Polka Dot Courthouse Square is a series of colorful, 12-foot, vinyl “dots” adhered to the red […]
