Tornado warnings for east coast cities

After making landfall in North Carolina last night, storm Isaias is set to rake the northeast megalopolis from D.C. to N.Y.C. today before heading to Quebec. With it comes the threat of tornados, a rare sight up east: "At least one person was killed after a tornado touched down in Bertie County, N.C., and caused significant damage to a neighborhood there."
The city will experience sustained 45-55 mph, which is up 10 mph from predictions Monday, and there are still gusts up to 70 mph expected between noon and 5 p.m. ET today.
While a tornado watch has been issued until 4 p.m. ET, Criswell said it’s likely tornado warnings will be issued and people should seek immediate cover away from window and move to lower floors. If you are in a high rise, which are common in parts of the city, go towards the inside of a building. People should not use elevators.
Live in a building with cellular masts or other shit on the roof? Maybe not much longer!
Antti Lipponen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute created this troubling but unsurprising chart of almost 140 years of temperature anomalies by country. The data used was from the NASA GISS, Land Ocean Temperature Index. You can probably guess what will happen.
NASA’s AIRS instrument captured this image of Tropical Storm Fay around 2 p.m. local time on July 10, 2020, as the storm swept through New England. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech From NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory: Tropical Storm Fay is sweeping across New England, with the center of the storm making landfall about 10 miles (15 kilometers) north-northeast […]
A clever meteorologist in Austin was able to give the weather report from his backyard, because his lawn is so lush that it doubles as a green screen! See the footage at CNN. (Neatorama, Reddit) screengrab via Reddit Previously: The internet is having a field day with the Queen’s “green screen” dress
