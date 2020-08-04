Tornado warnings for east coast cities

After making landfall in North Carolina last night, storm Isaias is set to rake the northeast megalopolis from D.C. to N.Y.C. today before heading to Quebec. With it comes the threat of tornados, a rare sight up east: "At least one person was killed after a tornado touched down in Bertie County, N.C., and caused significant damage to a neighborhood there."

The city will experience sustained 45-55 mph, which is up 10 mph from predictions Monday, and there are still gusts up to 70 mph expected between noon and 5 p.m. ET today. While a tornado watch has been issued until 4 p.m. ET, Criswell said it’s likely tornado warnings will be issued and people should seek immediate cover away from window and move to lower floors. If you are in a high rise, which are common in parts of the city, go towards the inside of a building. People should not use elevators.

Live in a building with cellular masts or other shit on the roof? Maybe not much longer!