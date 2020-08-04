Upgrade your WFH experience by adding an extra monitor to your laptop

Even after months of working from home, you’d be forgiven for thinking the whole experience still doesn’t quite feel...well, normal.

In addition to all the obvious environmental changes of handling your 9 to 5 from your den or dining room table, the technological aids you didn’t realize you loved back at the office probably don’t exist for you now...and as the song goes, you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.

Like that sweet double monitor setup. Expanding to a second monitor and opening up your virtual desktop can boost your productivity by up to 50 percent. But while that second monitor is gathering dust back at your office, you can bring that feeling home to your laptop with double the impact with the Mobile Pixels Trio Portable Laptop Monitor.

After earning rave reviews for their original Duex monitor, the Mobile Pixel team upped the ante for their next-generation device, turning the Duex’s second screen array into the Trio’s three-screen setup.

Either one or two Trio screens attach to your laptop magnetically, then slide out to form a two-screen or super-expansive three-screen monitor surface allowing you to truly spread out and work — or just play video games on a seriously expanded scale.

With 1080p HD resolution and a full 270-degree range of rotation, you can configure your extra screen or screens in virtually any setup you like, even flipping them around to use as a standalone presentation screen when you’re trying to persuade a client or co-worker. The array plugs in via a simple USB connection, with one just one cable handling the screen’s power and data needs. It’s also compatible with virtually any operating system, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome, Android and more.

Each Trio screen weighs under 2 points, so even with the addition of two auxiliary monitors, the entire laptop package remains light and fully transportable anywhere.

The Mobile Pixels Trio is available in two sizes: the standard edition for either 13 or 14-inch laptop monitors ($214.99; originally $259 for a single screen; $419.99; originally $500 for two screens); or the Trio Max variation for 15 and 15.6-inch screens ($269.99; originally $319 for one; $499.99; originally $600 for two).

Meanwhile, you can also still pick up the OG godfather version, the Mobile Pixels Duex for just $179.35 when you enter the code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.