Watch - interview with James Lovelock (age 101) on the Coronavirus

James Lovelock, the NASA scientist who came up with the theory that the Earth is a self-regulating system (known as Gaia theory) recently celebrated his 101st birthday. In this BBC interview, Lovelock discusses the Coronavirus, and how the human race is an "opportunity for the virus. If you go on building at the population, it's almost inevitable that something is going to say, geez, there's a lot of stuff to eat there. Let's go get it."
He also talks about entering his second century of life: " I've never been so happy. I had always thought the moment you passed 100 life started going downhill and it was miseries and staggering all over the place. Well, I may stagger, but I couldn't care less, it's really enjoyable."
Three charming centenarians, Cliff Crozier (1915-2020), John Denerley (1914-2018), and Emelia Tereza Harper (1913), share life lessons in this video that’s garnered over 18M views since it was first posted in 2016. Love this quote from Emelia: “The longer I stay, the more noisy I shall get.” (Nag on the Lake) screengrab via LifeHunters/YouTube
Some centenarians have survived coronavirus
“I dress for myself because I never know where I’m going to land, or where I’m going to sing, or what I’m going to do,” says Frances, who is 103 years old. Pond’s Cold Cream, short bangs, Sephora, manicures, lipstick only… watch these amazing women 100-years and older share their beauty secrets with us.
