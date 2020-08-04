Watch the SpaceX splashdown, NASA's first recovery at sea since 1975

A SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken has splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a more than two-month mission to the International Space Station, drawing to a close the first mission of the privately owned craft.

Over the weekend, SpaceX successfully completed its first manned mission carrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The thrilling coverage by the Los Angeles Times is a reminder of how amazing this feat is.

Police mistakenly pull black family out of car at gunpoint, put them on ground in handcuffs Aurora PD handcuff and held family at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/GkTWKFZqkI — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) August 3, 2020 On Sunday, police in Aurora, Colorado spotted a car with a license plate number that matched a stolen motorcycle, so they sprang into action. Guns drawn, the white cops forced the occupants — a young black mother and four

Massive explosions rock Beirut مشهد مروع..لحظة حدوث انفجار ضخم في مرفأ #بيروت خلف اضرار كبيرة وإصابات pic.twitter.com/wCRR258wYY — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) August 4, 2020 At least two explosions rocked Beirut this morning, completely destroyying a building in the city's port district. The BBC reports that the blast came as locals awaited the verdict in a trial over the killing

These Lego control panels will teach you all about physical interface design Lego has a two-stud brick with a 45° slope that's used as a control panel on various vehicle kits, from automobiles to underwater craft to extraterrestrial shuttles. George Cave, a senior interaction technologist at KISKA in Salzburg Austria, collected 52 different Lego control panels and use them in a terrific mini-course in physical interface design.

