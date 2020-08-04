/ Andrea James / 7:20 am Tue Aug 4, 2020

Watch the SpaceX splashdown, NASA's first recovery at sea since 1975

Over the weekend, SpaceX successfully completed its first manned mission carrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The thrilling coverage by the Los Angeles Times is a reminder of how amazing this feat is.

Via LA Times:

A SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken has splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a more than two-month mission to the International Space Station, drawing to a close the first mission of the privately owned craft.

Image: NASA / Los Angeles Times YouTube