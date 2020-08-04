Watch the full, uncut Trump interview with Axios and Jonathan Swan [VIDEO]

[AXIOS on HBO: President Trump Exclusive Interview (Full Episode) | HBO]

“We're last...meaning we're first.”

Trump pathetically fumbles with charts when pressed on the U.S. coronavirus death rate.

In this absolutely not fake or comedy and very much real video, the President of the United States says some mind-boggling things.

Axios on HBO's Jonathan Swan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”

Donald Trump: “You can’t do that.”

Swan: “Why can’t I do that?

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.” Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

In the interview, Donald Trump also says he stands by his comments wishing alleged child sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell well.

“I wish her well. I'd wish you well. I'd wish a lot of people well.”

Then he does a racism.

.@jonathanvswan: "How do you think history will remember John Lewis?" President Trump to #AxiosOnHBO: "I don't know...I don't know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration." pic.twitter.com/LDv76rrIFc — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

The obviously unfit president says in the interview he believes his administration has the coronavirus pandemic “under control.” In fact, COVID-19 deaths are currently on the rise throughout the nation.

Trump tells #AxiosOnHBO that he stands by his comments wishing alleged child sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell well. “I wish her well. I'd wish you well. I'd wish a lot of people well.” pic.twitter.com/1MRxyqzCLk — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020