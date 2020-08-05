'Breakfast' macaroni and cheese coming in 2021, says Kraft

Is 'breakfast' macaroni & cheese a thing? What? Kraft says it's a product coming in 2021, unless this is a grotesque food hoax I've somehow fallen for.
“Yes please,” or “Just, no”?
[ABC News] Excerpt:
After hearing that parents would serve their brand of mac & cheese to their children for breakfast, Kraft got in on the act.
Kraft is giving away limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast boxes through Friday. The boxes have special packaging that has "breakfast" written over where it would usually have "dinner." To win a box, you can use the hashtags #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter to be entered to win. You can also enter to win online.
The boxes will be available sometime in 2021.
More here [abc13.com]
