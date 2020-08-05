Cannaflour Keto Pumpkin Loaf

Keto is the nutritional diet taking the health world by storm. Only way to make keto better? Add a little canna! Read on for a simple breakdown on making your own cannaflour to use in our Keto Pumpkin Loaf!

What is cannaflour and how is it made?

Not like butter or cooking oil infusions, cannaflour encompasses cooking with and consuming ground-up cannabis. Cannaflour is easy to prepare and is a core staple of cooking with cannabis. To properly prepare your cannaflour, be sure you are using cannabis that has been decarboxylated cannabis (aka, heated) ground very finely. The preparation and storage of cannaflour is very important, to ensure freshness and taste. To decarboxylate your cannabis, preheat oven to 200-250 degrees. On a large baking sheet, spread your cannabis and place in oven between 40-60 minutes, rotating the sheet or flipping the cannabis throughout to ensure even heating. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Next grind your cannabis as finely as possible, using a blender or food processor.

Next, combine ½ cup finely ground cannabis with 1 cup flour of your choice for a cannaflour mixture. Or keep your ground and dried cannabis in a separate air-tight container and add to flour or recipes directly. Keep in mind, whether as a combined mixture or on its own, cannaflour will have an earthy herbal taste to it. For this recipe, our cannaflour preference is 1 tablespoon of pure cannaflour combined with almond and coconut flour as dry ingredients for a great keto-friendly mix.

Now that we have our cannaflour, let’s get down to the tasty goodness! Read on for a delicious and elevating Keto Pumpkin Loaf.

Cannaflour Keto Pumpkin Loaf

Cannaflour 1 Tbsp

Almond Flour 1 1/4 Cups

Coconut Flour 1 1/4 Cups

Psyllium Husk 2 Tbsp

Flaxseed 1/2 Cup

Gaia Goldenmilk Mix or Turmeric 1 1/2 Tbsp

Pumpkin Pie Spice 2 Tbsp

Baking Powder 1 Tbsp

Walnuts Chopped 1/4 cup

Pumpkin Seeds 1/4 cup

Eggs 3

Demerara or Coconut Sugar 2 Tbsp

Unsweetened Apple Sauce 1/2cup

Pumpkin Puree 15 oz

Coconut Oil 4 Tbsp

Ghee 1 Tbsp

Prep: Preheat oven to 400F 1. Mix all dry ingredients in large bowl with a whisk. 2. Combine all wet ingredients in separate bowl.

3. Fold together with dry ingredients.

4. Bake in a greased loaf pan for about 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean! 5. Try to let the loaf cool before slicing and enjoying with butter, whipped cream, cream cheese, or your favorite nut butter.

6. Stay stoney!

