Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard covers "Centerfield" for the Seattle Mariners' Opening Day

For the Seattle Mariners' virtual Opening Day festivities, my pal Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie brought some good ol' fashioned melancholy to John Fogerty's "Centerfield." Ben pre-recorded this clip in an appropriately, and sadly, empty T-Mobile Park.

