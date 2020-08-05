/ David Pescovitz / 6:24 am Wed Aug 5, 2020

For sale: Cold War bunker and missile silo

This warm and welcoming missile silo and command bunker, built in the 1970s, could be your new home. Located just 30 minutes south of Canada in Fairdale, North Dakota, the 50-acre site will go up for auction on August 11. Bring your contractor! From Pifer's auctions:

Site needs some repair, but could provide that extra privacy, security and protection when needed. The site is surrounded by dual fences and sits on 3 parcels totaling 49.48 acres. There is a cement entry building, a command bunker, and 14 sprint launch tubes. Current owner utilizes portable power and water tanks. Power is available nearby and a well could be drilled for water requirements.

(via Atlas Obscura)