For sale: Cold War bunker and missile silo

Site needs some repair, but could provide that extra privacy, security and protection when needed. The site is surrounded by dual fences and sits on 3 parcels totaling 49.48 acres. There is a cement entry building, a command bunker, and 14 sprint launch tubes. Current owner utilizes portable power and water tanks. Power is available nearby and a well could be drilled for water requirements.

This warm and welcoming missile silo and command bunker, built in the 1970s, could be your new home. Located just 30 minutes south of Canada in Fairdale, North Dakota, the 50-acre site will go up for auction on August 11. Bring your contractor! From Pifer's auctions :

Exhaustive tour of video game bathrooms It’s been four years since Cory posted a supercut of video game bathrooms, but the industry hasn’t been slacking since. Curious Reviewers posted a series collecting the typically revolting, sometimes deluxe, always weirdly spacious virtual pissoirs of videogaming. Here are the three episodes, in reverse chronological order. Note that many of the clips show nudity, […] READ THE REST

Pandemic tourism: Take virtual tours of 12 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings The #WrightVirtualVisits initiative is a social media collaboration between the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Over the coming weeks, every Thursday at 12 pm CST, these Wright organizations will be posting to their Instagram accounts short-segment tours of a different Wright-designed house. So, you’ll get […] READ THE REST

If you are planning on traveling any time soon then TripWipes are about to become your new best friend Now that the initial furor and shortages have subsided, it’s probably not a bad time to start considering your long-term cleaning and disinfecting plans. Sure, that might seem anywhere from overly cautious to outright ridiculous, but the threat of COVID-19 appears poised to be present for a while and the need for quick travel clean-up […] READ THE REST

This training package can help teach you to run networks like a professional programmer With more and more companies moving all their operations into the cloud, the need has never been greater for those with the skills to map exactly how an organization reconstitutes itself in that new environment. Network architects responsible for determining all the communication, storage, and infrastructure needs of an expansive organization are among the most […] READ THE REST