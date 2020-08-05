/ Jason Weisberger / 1:51 pm Wed Aug 5, 2020

My puppy wanted me to get out of bed

When it is playtime for Electra, it is playtime for everyone.

Electra hasn't quite figured out how to get on the bed, but she sure knows how to get my attention.

View this post on Instagram

Sure I was vaccinated today, but my energy levels are fine! #puppy #bark #dog #dogsofinstagram #cute

A post shared by Electra (@electra___cute) on