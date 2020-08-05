Satellite image reveals crater in Beirut

An explosion yesterday in Beirut killed more than 135 people and hospitalized thousands. Reportedly caused by 3000 tons of ammonium nitrate neglected for years in a warehouse, the blast left a creater so large that it filled with seawater. Satellite imagery released by Planet Labs, Inc. shows the extent of the devastation.

Massive grain silos that sit in the middle of the peninsula are still standing. A large, water-filled crater has replaced the ground where two port buildings stood. Every building to the immediate south of the port appears to have sustained significant damage. Some barely have their framework still standing and others have been reduced to rubble.

The aftermath gallery at CNN is shocking: the city is in ruins.