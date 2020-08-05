Trailer for Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves

Raised by Wolves is the new TV show from Ridley Scott, coming to HBO Max on September 3. It looks completely deranged and I can't wait.

Raised by Wolves centers around "two androids — Father and Mother — tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task."

The trailer looks and feels so much like Prometheus and Alien: Covenant that I can't shake the feeling that he's rebooting those stories, as it were — the same peculiar aesthetic and emotional setting, the same themes — free of all the Alien/Blade Runner universe baggage.