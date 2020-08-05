Video shows the devastation of the Beirut explosion

About 135 died and 5,000 people were wounded in the explosion in Beirut yesterday. The Guardian is maintaining a frequently updated page of the event and the aftermath. This video shows the devastation of the horrific blast.

