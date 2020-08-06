/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:34 am Thu Aug 6, 2020

Georgia school principal suspended the student who posted video of crowded hallway of maskless students

A whistleblowing student at a Georgia high school was suspended after he posted a video of fellow students crammed into a hallway between classes, many of them without masks. After he was suspended, North Paulding County high school principal Gabe Carmona made an announcement over the school intercom, warning that "Anything that is going on on social media that is negative on our light... there will be consequences for both students or anyone who sends out those pictures, so please be careful."