Halloween candy sales likely to dip and festivities are being cancelled

When it comes to holiday consumer spending, Halloween ranks second, after Christmas. But it looks like Halloween 2020 it's going to be nightmarish for candy makers and venues that produce Halloween horror nights. Tom Arnold, a professor of finance at the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond, told Yahoo News, "I don't think it would be wrong to predict that spending gets cut in half, at a minimum."
From Yahoo Finance:
Halloween spending in the U.S. was estimated to top $8.8 billion last year, the third-highest amount in the 15-year history of the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. Americans were expected to spend $3.2 billion on costumes, $2.6 billion on candy, $2.7 billion on decorations and $390 million on greeting cards, according to the survey.
The biggest Southern California theme parks — Universal Studios Hollywood, the Disneyland resort in Anaheim and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park — have been closed since mid-March and have already canceled their upcoming Halloween celebrations.
Image: Jumpstory / CC0
