Man walks around like he's in a video game

In this video, @KaoruGans0 walks around Shibuya like a character from a video game: stilted and repetetive pacing; sliding oddly along walls; and interacting robotically with landmarks, conspiciously obvious items and other people.
Townscaper is a charming and beautiful toy by Oskar Stålberg (previously at BB), available now for Windows and MacOS. It approaches the city-builing genre, but subtracts all the things that make such games distressing and frustrating, leaving you to create the waterside town of your dreams without worrying about resources, enemies, natural disasters or other […]
I wrote about the original 8bit Card Deck a couple of years back, and now a second edition is live with tweaked designs and the same pixel-perfect look. $15 a deck, target hit, and no question about fulfilment as the print order’s already in with Gambler’s Warehouse. The 8Bit Deck is back with a fresh […]
This video illustrates “spherical geometry”, the peculiar phenomena observed when you simulate a world by raycasting within a spherical manifold instead of Euclidean space. Beyond a certain distance from the viewer, things start to appear larger the further away they are. A quick look at spherical geometry in 2 and 3 dimensions and why it […]
