Ohio governor Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Ohio governor Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus today, the latest high-profile politician to catch the bug. He has no symptoms, reports NBC News. DeWine ordered a statewide mask mandate two days ago, including in schools, as Covid surged in the state.

"As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test," DeWine wrote on the popular microblogging website Twitter. "I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days."

Early in the pandemic, DeWine was quick to reverse his early attempt to get Ohioans to mask up.

“It's really been made clear to me that a mandatory mask requirement for people who are shopping, going into a retail business, is offensive to some of our fellow Ohioans,” DeWine said in April. “I’ve also heard, for some people, this is a difficult thing to do.”