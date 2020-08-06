Senate to ban TikTok on federal devices

“The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation to ban the use of the social media app TikTok on federal devices, weeks after the House approved a similar measure,” reports The Hill:
The legislation, sponsored primarily by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), would ban the app’s use on all federal government devices, following bans on the app already put in place by the Army and the Transportation Security Administration due to potential security threats.
“In light of all we know, it is unthinkable to me that we should continue to permit federal employees, those workers entrusted with sensitive government data, to access this app on their work phones and computers,” Hawley said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m encouraged by the bipartisan support we have seen in this body to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable and that includes, by the way, holding accountable those corporations who would just do China’s bidding.”
He added that, “if I have anything to say about it, we won’t be stopping here.”
In addition to Hawley and Scott, Senate sponsors of the bill included Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Kennedy (R-La.), and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.).
Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order that bans doing business with ByteDance, the China-based company that owns TikTok. The ban takes effect in 45 days.
Ohio governor Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus today, the latest high-profile politician to catch the bug. He has no symptoms, reports NBC News. DeWine ordered a statewide mask mandate two days ago, including in schools, as Covid surged in the state. “As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac […]
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today announced a five-part “Clean Network” effort from the Trump administration which Pompeo says is to limit potential national security risks from China.
If you want to understand what it takes to keep a company’s computer network happy and healthy in the cloud, the training found in The Complete AWS eBook and Video Course Bundle can go a long way toward making sure you know the ins and outs of the AWS environment. This bundle brings together five […]
Part of the reason WordPress is the undisputed king of website creation is its open-source framework, allowing anyone to create plugins offering levels of functionality to WordPress sites that were unprecedented. So where do you find all the great ideas that are pushing WordPress forward? You can sample a heaping spoonful of that innovation with […]
If you’re a photographer, videographer, or graphic designer, you’ve got a lot of competition charging up behind you. Because while you’ve been trained as a content creator, the task of snapping brilliant images, capturing well-composed video, and posting effective social media is now part of literally everyone’s skill set. For years, Adobe and their ubiquitous […]