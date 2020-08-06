The Ren & Stimpy Show is coming back with all-new episodes

The ViacomCBS-owned network is hiring a new creative team for a “reimagined take” on the legendary Nickelodeon animated series, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The New York Post adds that Billy West, the voice of Stimpy — and of Ren (for three seasons) — is expected to return for the revival, along with several of the original writers. However, the show’s original creator John Kricfalusi, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018, will not be involved in the project.

It's "happy happy joy joy" for fans of The Ren & Stimpy Show. Twenty-five years after ending its run, the popular adult animation is returning to TV. New episodes of the show are headed to Comedy Central.

