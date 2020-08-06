This ebook and video collection will help you master AWS from the ground up

If you want to understand what it takes to keep a company’s computer network happy and healthy in the cloud, the training found in The Complete AWS eBook and Video Course Bundle can go a long way toward making sure you know the ins and outs of the AWS environment.
This bundle brings together five ebooks and another five videos with more than 13 hours of content, all zeroed in on different aspects of planning, building, managing, and growing a thriving network using AWS tools.
The ebooks like Serverless Programming Cookbook and Implementing Cloud Design Patterns for AWS can help get any student started, explaining how the cloud model works and best practices for forging a rock-solid hub that is efficient, scalable and protected from everything the future holds.
After a segue into machine learning and building an artificial intelligence workflow with Mastering Machine Learning on AWS, the remaining ebooks (AWS Certified SysOps Administrator: Associate Guide and AWS Certified Developer: Associate Guide) can get a user ready to take and pass the AWS SysOps and Developer exams, two must-have certifications to show mastery for working in the AWS environment.
As for the videos, they’re chock full of insightful AWS training as well. From building your own apps in the public cloud (Reliability & Resilience on AWS) to developing and deploying AWS Lambda functions (AWS Lambda & The Serverless Framework: Hands-On Learning!) to using AWS CloudFormation to keep your network running smoothly and intact (AWS CloudFormation Master Class), it’s all in-depth AWS instruction based on practical hands-on knowledge.
The entire training package usually comes with a price tag over $650, so saving over 90 percent right now by getting this bundle for just $29.99.
Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida boy accused of pulling off the big Twitter hack, pled not guilty to charges on Tuesday. During the security breach, top accounts including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were taken over to push a bitcoin scam.
In this footage, a supercomputer’s CPU cores — nearly 900 of them — are neatly lined up in the Task Manager. The Doom logo appears, generated by code that targets each core. Then Doom itself plays, each “pixel” generated by thrashing a core with just the right amount of busy work. Max Holt: Finally got […]
The UK government today ordered domestic companies to stop buying equipment from Chinese vendor Huawei and to stop using its kit entirely by 2027. Huawei is suspected to be an arm of the Chinese government, breaking into western markets (and maybe its networks) by selling impossibly cheap equipment. The UK only recently approved more Huawei […]
Part of the reason WordPress is the undisputed king of website creation is its open-source framework, allowing anyone to create plugins offering levels of functionality to WordPress sites that were unprecedented. So where do you find all the great ideas that are pushing WordPress forward? You can sample a heaping spoonful of that innovation with […]
If you’re a photographer, videographer, or graphic designer, you’ve got a lot of competition charging up behind you. Because while you’ve been trained as a content creator, the task of snapping brilliant images, capturing well-composed video, and posting effective social media is now part of literally everyone’s skill set. For years, Adobe and their ubiquitous […]
After years of hearing a steady drumbeat about the necessity of surfing the web under the protection of a VPN, even the most technophobic among us are starting to come around. But even knowing the dangers one can face from cybercrooks phishing for information from unsuspecting victims online, those last holdouts still have some fears. […]