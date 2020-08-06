This ebook and video collection will help you master AWS from the ground up

If you want to understand what it takes to keep a company’s computer network happy and healthy in the cloud, the training found in The Complete AWS eBook and Video Course Bundle can go a long way toward making sure you know the ins and outs of the AWS environment.

This bundle brings together five ebooks and another five videos with more than 13 hours of content, all zeroed in on different aspects of planning, building, managing, and growing a thriving network using AWS tools.

The ebooks like Serverless Programming Cookbook and Implementing Cloud Design Patterns for AWS can help get any student started, explaining how the cloud model works and best practices for forging a rock-solid hub that is efficient, scalable and protected from everything the future holds.

After a segue into machine learning and building an artificial intelligence workflow with Mastering Machine Learning on AWS, the remaining ebooks (AWS Certified SysOps Administrator: Associate Guide and AWS Certified Developer: Associate Guide) can get a user ready to take and pass the AWS SysOps and Developer exams, two must-have certifications to show mastery for working in the AWS environment.

As for the videos, they’re chock full of insightful AWS training as well. From building your own apps in the public cloud (Reliability & Resilience on AWS) to developing and deploying AWS Lambda functions (AWS Lambda & The Serverless Framework: Hands-On Learning!) to using AWS CloudFormation to keep your network running smoothly and intact (AWS CloudFormation Master Class), it’s all in-depth AWS instruction based on practical hands-on knowledge.

The entire training package usually comes with a price tag over $650, so saving over 90 percent right now by getting this bundle for just $29.99.

