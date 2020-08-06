Watch President Trump attempt to say "Thailand"

In a speech today ahead of his rally in Ohio, Trump noted that production has been shifted to Thigh Land.
Previously: Watch President Trump attempt to say "Yosemite"
In a speech today ahead of his rally in Ohio, Trump noted that production has been shifted to Thigh Land.
Previously: Watch President Trump attempt to say "Yosemite"
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today announced a five-part “Clean Network” effort from the Trump administration which Pompeo says is to limit potential national security risks from China.
Facebook also took down a Trump post for the first time, citing COVID-19 misinformation ban
Justin T. Brown’s Donald Trump is the Dumbest Man in America² cleverly edits Trump’s catastrophic interview with Jonathan Swan so that Trump is arguing with himself. It’s so good, The Lincoln Project ganked it on Twitter.
Part of the reason WordPress is the undisputed king of website creation is its open-source framework, allowing anyone to create plugins offering levels of functionality to WordPress sites that were unprecedented. So where do you find all the great ideas that are pushing WordPress forward? You can sample a heaping spoonful of that innovation with […]
If you’re a photographer, videographer, or graphic designer, you’ve got a lot of competition charging up behind you. Because while you’ve been trained as a content creator, the task of snapping brilliant images, capturing well-composed video, and posting effective social media is now part of literally everyone’s skill set. For years, Adobe and their ubiquitous […]
After years of hearing a steady drumbeat about the necessity of surfing the web under the protection of a VPN, even the most technophobic among us are starting to come around. But even knowing the dangers one can face from cybercrooks phishing for information from unsuspecting victims online, those last holdouts still have some fears. […]