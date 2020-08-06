/ Xeni Jardin / 7:23 pm Thu Aug 6, 2020

Wombat says hello on snowy mountain path in Tasmania

This curious wombat waddled over to a human, while the critter was wandering through snow-covered Cradle Mountain, in Tasmania, on Wednesday August 5.

“Only one vehicle allowed on the bridge at a time 😆😍 I was more than happy to give way to this beautiful Wombat,” Tasmania-based photographer Nikki Long said in an Instagram post.

Only one vehicle allowed on the bridge at a time 😆😍 I was more than happy to give way to this beautiful Wombat 🥰❄️

