Wombat says hello on snowy mountain path in Tasmania

This curious wombat waddled over to a human, while the critter was wandering through snow-covered Cradle Mountain, in Tasmania, on Wednesday August 5.

“Only one vehicle allowed on the bridge at a time 😆😍 I was more than happy to give way to this beautiful Wombat,” Tasmania-based photographer Nikki Long said in an Instagram post.

More:

Wombat Greets Passerby in Snow-Covered Cradle Mountain, Tasmania [Storyful]