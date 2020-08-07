Good deal on this 8-inch non-stick frying pan

This small frying pan from Carote has a natural stone non-stick coating that makes it excellent for cooking eggs or frying meat. It's very easy to clean. People on Amazon love this pan and it's cheap..

Cool hands-free illuminated magnifier for cheap This 2.5x LED magnifier can be used as a handheld tool or on the desktop. It also has smaller, more powerful magnifying glass built-in. Perfect for peering at electronic components. I use it to inspect the spoons I whittle. READ THE REST

Hakko micro cutters will flush cut wires If you do soldering work, I recommend getting a pair of these micro flush cutters. They’ll cut copper wires flush with the blob of solder, making your work look tidy. READ THE REST

I prefer Gum Soft-Picks to flossing Gum Soft-Picks do a better job than toothpicks or floss for cleaning food and plaque from between my teeth. For me, it’s just much more convenient than using dental floss. The rubbery green brush pushes out all the gunk without hurting. You can buy them in packs of 50, 100, 150, or 300. READ THE REST

The VentiFresh Eco is a next generation odor killer that uses NASA tech to wipe out bad smells With everybody cooped up inside right now, it’s no surprise that many houses are starting to get a little bit…well, funky. Yeah…they smell. With everybody running around and sweating and working and cooking and everything else, odors get trapped inside your home. And don’t even get us started on what happens when litter boxes and […] READ THE REST

This temporary tattoo printer is even easier than those wet-and-press ones but so much cooler If you’re a big fan of ink, but not such a big fan of the forever side to tattoo body art or the pain, the Prinker S Temporary Tattoo Printer might just be your favorite creation of the century. Winner of 2020 Red Dot and If Design awards, the Prinker S is kind of like […] READ THE REST