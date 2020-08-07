This collection of top quality video game icons can save you hours of work for under $30

Creating a fantasy world for a video or role-playing game is tough enough. In addition to all the game framework and functionality that goes into a build of any size, creators invariably sweat over the most minute details of every weapon, outfit, or other distinctive objects in their game.

Even if your game is set in a fantastical world, every item your characters interact with has to be centered in realism, looking and functioning as it would in a real-life setting, requiring hours and hours and hours of work to get everything just right.

Of course, if you’re going to spend that much time and effort designing and building a complete digital world, it’s smart to try to shave off as much time as possible. That’s where a package like this 600+ Fantasy RPG Game Icons and Assets Bundle can be an incredible time-saver and anxiety reducer.

Created by the makers at Super Game Asset, this collection is a treasure trove of game creation bits and pieces, loads of sprites, weapons, armors and other game props that add a level of grandeur and style to your games, all without the usual hours of time spent in their creation.

The entire package is sectioned into eight different categories, offering a host of different icon options to match your specific game-building needs. And each icon comes as a fully layered working PSD file, so you can go in and customize and tweak any item you want to use.

If your RPG, board game, graphics, or even your website designs need a hyper-stylized sword or hammer, it’s here. In the accessories package, you can sort through all sorts of rings, trinkets, runestones, and more. Each also comes in various forms, from a basic version, to high-quality variations, to absolutely epic editions.

You get armors to outfit your soldiers, crafted from everything from steel to linen. Potions, scrolls, and other treasures are included, as are objects specific to various character classes, including stuff for wizards, hunters, fighters, and more. If you need icons representing various hero or army skills and abilities, they’re all here too.

Regularly an over $300 value, the complete Fantasy RPG Game Icons and Assets Bundle is on sale now for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

