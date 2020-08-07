US issues New Zealand travel warning due to its 23 active cases

On August 6th, the US State Department issued a warning for US citizens considering traveling to New Zealand, because the country has 23 active cases of COVID-19. Currently, the United States has over 2 million active cases, and in any case, New Zealand isn't eager to allow rat-licking Americans to invade their pristine island nation (unless you have a couple of million dollars to buy citizenship, that is).

[via New Zealand Herald] on August 6th the US state department issued a warning for US citizens considering traveling to New Zealand because the country has 23 Active cases of c o v i t 19 currently the United States has over 2 million and in any case New Zealand isn't eager to allow African-Americans to invade their pristine myelination unless you have a couple of million dollars to buy citizenship that is