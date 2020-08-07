Video explores why fake Rolexes are so realistic

The quality of fake Rolexes has reached the point where people who want a real Rolex should buy a real Rolex and a fake one and keep the real one in a safe.
Image: YouTube
A man went on Antique Roadshow with a Rolex watch he’d purchased in the 1970s for $345 and never really wore. His reaction to be told it is worth $700,000 made me smile. Image: YouTube
