Video explores why fake Rolexes are so realistic

The quality of fake Rolexes has reached the point where people who want a real Rolex should buy a real Rolex and a fake one and keep the real one in a safe.

Watch: man overjoyed to learn his $345 Rolex is worth $700,000 A man went on Antique Roadshow with a Rolex watch he’d purchased in the 1970s for $345 and never really wore. His reaction to be told it is worth $700,000 made me smile. Image: YouTube READ THE REST

This temporary tattoo printer is even easier than those wet-and-press ones but so much cooler If you’re a big fan of ink, but not such a big fan of the forever side to tattoo body art or the pain, the Prinker S Temporary Tattoo Printer might just be your favorite creation of the century. Winner of 2020 Red Dot and If Design awards, the Prinker S is kind of like […] READ THE REST

This ebook and video collection will help you master AWS from the ground up If you want to understand what it takes to keep a company’s computer network happy and healthy in the cloud, the training found in The Complete AWS eBook and Video Course Bundle can go a long way toward making sure you know the ins and outs of the AWS environment. This bundle brings together five […] READ THE REST