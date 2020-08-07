Watch the wonderfully creepy trailer for "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," the new film by Charlie Kaufman

Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer Charlie Kaufman recently published his debut novel, an similarly metafictional tome called Antkind. And now the first trailer for his next protect is already available. Written and directed by Kaufman, I'm Thinking Of Ending Things is based on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid. The official synopsis reads simply:

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

"Nothing is as it seems" feels like an understatement after watching this trailer. "I don’t set out to do a mindfuck," Kaufman recently assured Entertainment Weekly. And clearly, mindfucking comes so naturally to him that he doesn't have to try.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things will be available on Netflix on September 4.