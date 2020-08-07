/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:34 am Fri Aug 7, 2020

What is Granfer Tom saying?

Meet my granfer

Tom Warne, a 76-year-old dairy farmer from Cornwall, has become a hit on his granddaughter's TikTok because no one can understand what he is saying, other than westcountry folk who share his mellifluous dialect.

Reply to @aliceiain

Reply to @sabrinajaybaby Granfer has a heat of gold

