Frank the Cavoodle does excited 'zoomies' in the snow

Zoomies! Because it's snowing!
Frank here is a Cavalier King Charles mixed with Poodle, and he's a cutie.
[Storyful]
Zoomies! Because it's snowing!
Frank here is a Cavalier King Charles mixed with Poodle, and he's a cutie.
[Storyful]
Justin T. Brown’s Donald Trump is the Dumbest Man in America² cleverly edits Trump’s catastrophic interview with Jonathan Swan so that Trump is arguing with himself. It’s so good, The Lincoln Project ganked it on Twitter.
Please like and share this piece of art that I made. pic.twitter.com/g2lFTC0UHv — Nick Hutson (@NickHutsonMusic) August 4, 2020 Q: What is a “Mah Nà Mah Nà”? A: The question is, “Who cares?” (Thanks UPSO!)
“I turned Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” into an old-fashioned swing tune and now I hate myself,” writes the creator. Don’t beat yourself up too much; old-timey Nirvana is kinda catchy!
For those who want a career in video games, there’s no reason to sit around and wait. EA and Rockstar Games probably aren’t going to seek you out and knock on your door with a job opportunity. But if you’re an indie developer with a good idea and some passion, you can create a really […]
Nobody is happy about the current state of our COVID-ravaged education system. With a new school year fast approaching, plans for teaching students still in flux, and political in-fighting driving more fear and confusion about whether or not to re-open campuses, teachers and parents are concerned. Meanwhile, most kids are just fine with spending less […]
Creating a fantasy world for a video or role-playing game is tough enough. In addition to all the game framework and functionality that goes into a build of any size, creators invariably sweat over the most minute details of every weapon, outfit, or other distinctive objects in their game. Even if your game is set […]