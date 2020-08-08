Trump announced a new executive order to protect people with pre-existing conditions in exactly the same way that Obamacare already does

During a Friday evening press conference at his Bedminster golf course, the esteemed President Donald J. Trump finally announced a momentous step in the sweeping healthcare reform plan he's been promising for years:

Over the next two weeks I’ll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all preexisting conditions for all companies. That's a big thing. I've always been very strongly in favor. We have to cover pre-existing conditions so we will be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all of its customers. This has never been done before.

The decade-old Affordable Care Act that already did this was not available for comment.

Trump considering order on pre-existing condition protections, which already exist [Caitlin Owens and Jacob Knutson / Axios]

Trump teases order requiring insurers to cover preexisting conditions [Bret Samuels / The Hill]

Image: Max Goldberg / Flickr (CC 2.0)