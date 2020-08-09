Get over 60 hours of elite coding instruction for just $40

With everybody working from home now, it’s natural to start thinking about careers where not going into the office is more the norm than the exception. Better yet, many are looking to start careers as freelancers, professionals who build their livelihoods around the scope of their talent and not the fortunes of one all-encompassing employer.

Web developers can cultivate that gun for hire mentality, roaming freely from shop to shop as they ply their trade on projects that best fit their skill sets and what they want to accomplish. It’s a level of professional freedom we all envy — and with the average freelance web developer making a comfortable salary these days, it’s a path you can emulate with the help of training like The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer and Design Bootcamp Bundle.

This package includes 11 courses packed with nearly 70 hours of instruction, aimed at bringing first-time coders all the basic training and starter opportunities they need to ultimately hang their own shingle as a freelance development or design pro.

As the cornerstone of all webpage structure and layout on the web, HTML and CSS knowledge is fundamental, which is why nearly half of this training package centers in a solid understanding of these digital building blocks.

Across courses like Modern Web Design Complete HTML & CSS, The Complete 2020 HTML5 CSS3 Course with Flexbox, Grid & SASS, The Ultimate HTML Developer, and Build Responsive Real-World Websites with CSS3 v2.0, you’ll learn how HTML serves as the skeleton of any web experience, while CSS provides the visual flair that elevates top work.

With a comprehensive knowledge of front-end web design, the Create an 8-Bit Website course puts all that preliminary learning to the test, challenging students to build their own old-school Nintendo style website for hobbyists, sharing portfolio pieces, hosting resume-style web pages.

With the basics in hand, the training advances to learning another key component, the ultra-important JavaScript coding language. JavaScript Essentials explores tools like Node.js, Vue.js, React.js, and even PHP, so you can become a full-stack developer, while the Web Design JavaScript Front-End Code Course examines how to add JavaScript to your HTML pages through mini-projects that bring the learning to life. Finally, JavaScript for Beginners: Learn with 6 Main Projects runs students through the programming and interactive skills they need to become a confident JavaScript developer.

From there, the instruction also explores other important coding disciplines from understanding what an API is and how it’s used in a user-database interface (Understanding APIs & RESTful APIs Crash Course), to how Git helps regulate and organize code changes (Git Essentials: The Step-by-Step Guide to Git & GitHub Mastery) to the uber-popular Python coding language, the engine behind loads of the latest tech innovations (Python for Everybody: The Ultimate Python 3 Bootcamp).

This robust collection retails for $2,200, but with this current deal, it’s all just $39.99.

