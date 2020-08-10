/ Thom Dunn / 4:13 am Mon Aug 10, 2020

10-year-old girl performs every instrument on this looping Joy Division cover

At just 10-years old, Nandi Bushell is already somewhat of an internet rock legend, thanks to her infectiously energetic cover song videos; she's even jammed with Lenny Kravitz. In her newest video, Bushell shows off her multi-instrumentalist skills with the help of a BOSS RC-505 loop station, recreating Joy Division's classic "Love Will Tear Us Apart" instrument-by-instrument.