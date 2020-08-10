Apple bullies small company over its pear logo

Apple opposed a trademark application by a five-person company that has a meal-planning app called Prepear. The company has launched a petition on change.org to protest Apple's opposition.

“It is a very terrifying experience to be legally attacked by one of the largest companies in the world, even when we have clearly done nothing wrong, and we understand why most companies just give in and change their logos. We feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple's aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences.” said Prepear on the site.

So far almost 30,000 people have signed a petition, and the number is rising fast.