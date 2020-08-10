/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:25 am Mon Aug 10, 2020

Great price on a pound of matcha powder

Matcha (powdered green tea leaves) is usually pretty expensive. When I saw a one-pound container of Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder on Amazon selling for a low price, I was suspicious, but I decided to give it a try. It's delicious. Our favorite way to drink it is to blend a teaspoon with 8 oz of soy or almond milk. We've gone through four pounds of the stuff, one teaspoon at a time. We use this fantastic Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frother to mix it up.