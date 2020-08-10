Hosico the belly dancing cat

Hosico the cat has learned to belly dance.
😹 🌸
Subscribe to Hosico Cat's YouTube channel for more cat videos.
Hosico the cat has learned to belly dance.
😹 🌸
Subscribe to Hosico Cat's YouTube channel for more cat videos.
I never tire of watching these cats in Japan.
Residents of Steyning, a small rural town in southeast England, spotted a big cat resembling a panther in a public park. They summoned police who bravely approached the animal. From a police tweet on the matter: Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true,” explained the Horsham Police […]
“Watch this cat very slowly fall in love with his new baby sister ❤️.”
From ordering from Amazon to paying bills over the web to something as simple as bottled water, we’re all hooked on modern convenience. We can’t help it. There are just too many modern world advances that save us too much time not to become a creature of comfort and go the easy route. Even if […]
No matter whether you go into the office or work from home, whether you roll out of bed at 5 a.m. or never get up before 9, we all agree a day can on how you feel first thing in the morning when you wake up. If you wake up feeling groggy or out of […]
The aluminum can is a great invention. And for 60 years, it and its crafty little addition, the pull tab, have made transporting and drinking all of our favorite beers, soft drinks and other beverages about 1,000 percent easier. Of course, evolution continues — and even an innovation as awesome as the aluminum can is […]