"I am starting to regret my vote for Trump" ad featuring comedian David Cross

The ever-prolific former Republican anti-Trumpers, the Lincoln Project, have another ad that stabs deep into the heart of the insanity of Trump support. It features audio from comedian David Cross' stand-up act.

When you’re starting to regret your vote for Trump pic.twitter.com/hAofMi7qOz — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 8, 2020

Here's the Cross routine with the list of Trumpian transgressions that supporters were seemingly OK with that's minutes longer than what appears in the Lincoln ad. Along with the punchline of what was finally a bridge too far.

Image: Twitter