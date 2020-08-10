"I am starting to regret my vote for Trump" ad featuring comedian David Cross

The ever-prolific former Republican anti-Trumpers, the Lincoln Project, have another ad that stabs deep into the heart of the insanity of Trump support. It features audio from comedian David Cross' stand-up act.
Here's the Cross routine with the list of Trumpian transgressions that supporters were seemingly OK with that's minutes longer than what appears in the Lincoln ad. Along with the punchline of what was finally a bridge too far.
Donald Trump once boasted of being so rich he did not want campaign contributions from wealthy donors. Like everything he says, that was a lie. Here is where Donald Trump is on Friday night, July 10, as COVID-19 ravages America.
• One Trump fundraising event in Dallas next month has a price tag of $580,600 per couple. Impeached president Donald Trump is scheduled to headline in-person fundraisers as early as June, which would be his first since the coronavirus outbreak stopped campaign events in March.
