Man in background of news segment misses train

I don't know what this fellow is saying, but I surmise that it's along the lines of "Unfortunately I have missed the train to Stockholm! Now I shall have to wait for the next departure."

The suitcase computer of 2020 The a-X sereies of portable workstations resemble the earliest laptops, but are fully contemporary beasts fitted with top-of-the-range AMD Threadripper CPUs, up to 256GB of RAM and dual GPUs. And price tags hovering around $8000. PC Gamer: Picture this: you sit down in a meeting alongside your colleagues. They pull out their Surfaces, iPads, phones, […] READ THE REST

Popular queer Native American Twitter account turns out to be unpopular straight white woman @sciencing_bi was a well-read Science Twitter account, a queer Native American professor with a unique perspective on science and university life. They reportedly caught coronavirus and and died of Covid, drawing tributes from online admirers, some of them prominent academics. But it was only the final straw in a haybale of suspicion for people who […] READ THE REST

Very serious novel includes Nintendo fantasy ingredients in dye recipe John Boyne is famous as the author of the holocaust fable The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas, but his latest work is A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom, a generation-spanning history mystery in the vein of Cloud Atlas. In one scene, a recipe for red dye is described: “The dyes that I used in […] READ THE REST

The Draft Top turns your aluminum can into an open mouthed glass with a twist The aluminum can is a great invention. And for 60 years, it and its crafty little addition, the pull tab, have made transporting and drinking all of our favorite beers, soft drinks and other beverages about 1,000 percent easier. Of course, evolution continues — and even an innovation as awesome as the aluminum can is […] READ THE REST

Develop in-demand digital marketing skills with the help of these training classes It’s tempting for many young professionals to assume that because they’ve spent most of their lives posting links to Facebook or pushing selfies to Instagram that they have the skills needed to be a digital marketer. Creating compelling content is certainly important, but if you’re not up to speed on search engine optimization (SEO), how […] READ THE REST