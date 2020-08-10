Take a look at "Journey to the Microcosmos" new video shot with an upgraded microscope

The excellent YouTube channel "Journey to the Microcosmos" recently acquired a new microscope and its videos of microscopic creatures look more amazing than ever.
Image: YouTube
Above is a “Zebrafish embryo growing its elaborate sensory nervous system (visualized over 16 hours of development)” captured by Elizabeth Haynes of the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and colleagues. This wondrous clip is the winning entry of Nikon’s “Small World in Motion” microscopic video contest revealing dynamic weirdness and beauty at the tiniest scales. […]
I wrote about the terrific Plugable USB Handheld Digital Microscope in 2015. It’s on sale for $29.70 right now. I had the earlier version of the Plugable USB Handheld Digital Microscope and liked it a lot. The second version just came out and I love it. Smaller than a prescription pill bottle, the microscope has […]
Kenji Yoshino of MAKE shows you how to make a powerful microscope from “the focus lens from a cheap laser pointer or two, and about $10 worth of materials from the hardware store.”
