Take a look at "Journey to the Microcosmos" new video shot with an upgraded microscope

The excellent YouTube channel "Journey to the Microcosmos" recently acquired a new microscope and its videos of microscopic creatures look more amazing than ever.

Wondrous winners of Nikon's "Small World in Motion" microscopic video contest Above is a “Zebrafish embryo growing its elaborate sensory nervous system (visualized over 16 hours of development)” captured by Elizabeth Haynes of the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and colleagues. This wondrous clip is the winning entry of Nikon’s “Small World in Motion” microscopic video contest revealing dynamic weirdness and beauty at the tiniest scales. […] READ THE REST

Excellent USB microscope on sale for $30 I wrote about the terrific Plugable USB Handheld Digital Microscope in 2015. It’s on sale for $29.70 right now. I had the earlier version of the Plugable USB Handheld Digital Microscope and liked it a lot. The second version just came out and I love it. Smaller than a prescription pill bottle, the microscope has […] READ THE REST

How to make a smartphone microscope Kenji Yoshino of MAKE shows you how to make a powerful microscope from “the focus lens from a cheap laser pointer or two, and about $10 worth of materials from the hardware store.” READ THE REST

The Draft Top turns your aluminum can into an open mouthed glass with a twist The aluminum can is a great invention. And for 60 years, it and its crafty little addition, the pull tab, have made transporting and drinking all of our favorite beers, soft drinks and other beverages about 1,000 percent easier. Of course, evolution continues — and even an innovation as awesome as the aluminum can is […] READ THE REST

Develop in-demand digital marketing skills with the help of these training classes It’s tempting for many young professionals to assume that because they’ve spent most of their lives posting links to Facebook or pushing selfies to Instagram that they have the skills needed to be a digital marketer. Creating compelling content is certainly important, but if you’re not up to speed on search engine optimization (SEO), how […] READ THE REST