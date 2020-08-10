/ Xeni Jardin / 8:51 pm Mon Aug 10, 2020

Trump says '1917 pandemic' ended Second World War (nope, Spanish Flu was in 1918, before WWII)

Shutterstock, 2019

On Monday, August 10, U.S. President Donald Trump rewrite history -- he says in this video clip that the “1917 pandemic” ended the Second World War.

Nope.

The Spanish Flu was in 1918.

World War II had not yet begun.

Trump's an idiot.