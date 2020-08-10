Trump says '1917 pandemic' ended Second World War (nope, Spanish Flu was in 1918, before WWII)

On Monday, August 10, U.S. President Donald Trump rewrite history -- he says in this video clip that the “1917 pandemic” ended the Second World War.

