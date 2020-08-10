Trump says '1917 pandemic' ended Second World War (nope, Spanish Flu was in 1918, before WWII)

On Monday, August 10, U.S. President Donald Trump rewrite history -- he says in this video clip that the “1917 pandemic” ended the Second World War.
Nope.
The Spanish Flu was in 1918.
World War II had not yet begun.
Trump's an idiot.
“The U.S. has reached a landmark of sorts in its so far not very successful battle with the virus that causes Covid-19 — most Americans now know someone who has been infected,” writes Justin Fox at Bloomberg, about coronavirus social data from Navigator Research, shown above.
A U.S. Secret Service officer shot a man dead near the White House today. Authorities interrupted a briefing by President Trump that was happening at the time and escorted him from the press room.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is preparing to announce his choice for vice president as soon as this week, several news organizations are reporting.
