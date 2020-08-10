You can rent a fake Shibuya Scramble crossing for $8,000 a day

Tokyo's Shibuya Scramble crossing is the busiest crosswalk in the world, with as many as 1,000 people crossing its five walkways at the same time. It's become a tourist attraction in its own right, and many people record videos as they walk across the street. I shot the video above on a summer evening in 2018.

Of course shooting a movie that features Shibuya Scramble would be almost impossible, or at least astronomically expensive. But if you are willing to drive an hour and a half outside Tokyo you can rent a full-scale facsimile of the Shibuya Scramble for 500,000 yen (US$5,000) to 800,000 yen (US$8,000). The location is called Ashikaga Scramble City Studio. It has the famous crosswalks, greenscreen facades, and a fake escalator leading down to a fake subway station. Check out photos of the venue here.