Art and history of tarot decks examined in gorgeous new compendium

Tarot is a stunning deep dive into 600 years of oracular decks (TASCHEN/$40).
Trace the hidden history of Tarot in the first volume from TASCHEN’s Library of Esoterica, a series documenting the creative ways we strive to connect to the divine. Artfully arranged according to the sequencing of the Major and Minor Arcana, this visual compendium gathers more than 500 cards and works of original art from around the world in the ultimate exploration of a centuries-old art form.
Here's a taste of some of that art:
Six of Cups from Barbara Walker Tarot (1986)
Rider-Waite tarot deck artist Pamela Colman Smith created puppets too, as seen in this photo from a 1912 issue of "The Craftsman Illustrated."
images via TASCHEN, used with permission
Lead image info: The Hermit: Osvaldo Menegazzi, "Le Conchiglie Divinatorie" (1974)
