Biden holds double-digit lead in national poll

An eagerly-awaited national poll by Monmouth University puts Joe Biden 10 points ahead of President Donald Trump. Biden's 51%-41% lead gives him both a double-digit advantage and more than half the total, obviating the issue of undecided voters, but Biden's support has slackened since last month's 53%-41% lead. The poll was the first to feature Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, who scored 2%. Another question showed that an overwhelming number of voters, 72%, are now worried that election meddling will taint the result.
Biden is currently supported by 51% of registered voters and Trump by 41%. The remaining vote is scattered across third-party candidates, including Libertarian Jo Jorgensen (2%), the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins (1%), and other candidates (1%), while 4% of voters are undecided. This is similar to the Democrat’s late June lead of 52% to 39% with third-party candidates named and 53% to 41% without third-party candidates named. Biden’s edge stood at 52% to 41% in early June, 50% to 41% in May, 48% to 44% in April, and 48% to 45% in March.
Slightly more voters say they are certain about their support for Biden (39%) than say the same about Trump (35%). This is similar to the “firm support” gap in late June, when it was 40% Biden to 34% Trump. Fully half (50%) of registered voters continue to say they are not at all likely to support the incumbent (identical 50% in late June), while 40% say the same about the challenger (39% in late June).
“Trump has stopped his slide in the poll, but Biden maintains a lead among all registered voters nationally,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is preparing to announce his choice for vice president as soon as this week, several news organizations are reporting.
Facebook took out one of its largest Qanon groups this weekend, deleting the 200,000-member “Official Q/Qanon” page citing “repeated violations of the company’s policies.” Numerous posts in the group had already been removed for violating Facebook’s policies on bullying, harassment, hate speech, and false information that could lead to harm, Facebook told Reuters. QAnon followers […]
The official result of Belarus’s presidential election was never in doubt, with President Aleksandr Lukashenko often described as “Europe’s last dictator” and opposition ruthlessly suppressed. But it’s clear yesterday’s poll—officially won with 79% of the vote—went as badly for him as it could have, with protestors swarming into the streets as soon as the cooked […]
