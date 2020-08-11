Dunkin' Donuts to launch 2 coffee cereals with Post, 'Caramel Macchiato' and 'Mocha Latte'

Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts says they're about to launch breakfast cereals based on two of the most popular beverages at the coffee and donuts empire: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

Said one 10-year-old girl who taste-tested the cereals for The Boston Globe: “They should make a doughnut flavored cereal.”

From AP:

The team-up with Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, Raisin Bran and other familiar cereals, is expected to hit grocery shelves later this month. The companies say Dunkin’ coffee concentrate is added to the cereal, which consists of little crunchy spheres mixed with flavored marshmallow bits. A serving has about as much caffeine as a tenth of an 8-ounce cup of coffee.

More at AP.

[IMAGE courtesy Post Consumer Brands/Dunkin Donuts]